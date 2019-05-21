Wynden Ho’ohuli is a prospect on the rise.

The 2021 linebacker from Honolulu St. Louis (Hawaii) has established himself as one of the top overall prospects from the islands for his class and holds a handful of early offers.

“Recruiting is going fine for me,” Ho’ohuli said. “I’ve had some coaches tell me they like the way I play. I’m just taking that into consideration and working hard for more. Arizona and Utah are probably standing out the most early on.”