News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 15:06:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Big-Time 2021 Hawaii LB Ho'ohuli Hopeful For Notre Dame Offer

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Fs1plw8dtazukzziqffk
Hawaii linebacker Wynden Ho'ohuli has interest in Notre Dame.

Wynden Ho’ohuli is a prospect on the rise.

The 2021 linebacker from Honolulu St. Louis (Hawaii) has established himself as one of the top overall prospects from the islands for his class and holds a handful of early offers.

“Recruiting is going fine for me,” Ho’ohuli said. “I’ve had some coaches tell me they like the way I play. I’m just taking that into consideration and working hard for more. Arizona and Utah are probably standing out the most early on.”

Diiciqch4nic8pszcsbm
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}