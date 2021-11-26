 Big board: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football class of 2022 recruits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-26 10:07:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Big board: Notre Dame class of 2022 recruits

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish are looking to build an elite 2022 class. (USA Today)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@MikeTSinger

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down the latest on Notre Dame’s 2022 recruiting board with the latest at each position and projected takes at them.

Click here to read.

Sign up for Blue & Gold’s FREE alerts and newsletter

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}