News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 09:22:16 -0500') }} football

BGI VIDEO: Who Will Emerge At Running Back For Notre Dame?

Mike Singer & Lou Somogyi
BlueandGold.com

With Tony Jones entering the NFL Draft, Notre Dame lost its leading rusher from the 2019 season. Who can emerge at the running back position this fall? What should you expect from four-star freshman running back Chris Tyree?

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi give their thoughts.

----

