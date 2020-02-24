BGI Video: Who Could Be Notre Dame's Next Football Commitment?
Spring football begins next week for Notre Dame, and the dead period in recruiting lifts as well. There will be many top prospects making their way to South Bend to check out the Fighting Irish, and before the start of the 2020 football season, Notre Dame will have most of its 2021 class full.
Who could be Notre Dame's next football commitment? BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer gives some candidates in the video below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.