{{ timeAgo('2020-01-11 18:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

BGI VIDEO: Top 2021 Notre Dame Targets Compete AT Future 50 Camp

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Watch clips these class of 2021 Notre Dame targets from the Future 50 Camp in the video below:

OL Rocco Spindler
OL Garrett Dellinger
OL Landon Tengwall
WR Beaux Collins
DL George Rooks
CB Jakailin Johnson
RB Donovan Edwards
RB TreVeyon Henderson
DT Tywone Malone
DB Derrick Davis

