Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 15:53:36 -0600') }} basketball Edit

BGI Video: TJ Gibbs & John Mooney, Jan. 31

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Skjmxj5t3qn7iv8kgfc9
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Before Notre Dame's practice on Thursday, junior guard TJ Gibbs and junior forward John Mooney addressed the media.

Hear what each had to say below.

TJ GIBBS

JOHN MOONEY

H6ttvkvrjma8i5kmtmif

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}