BGI Video: TJ Gibbs & DJ Harvey, Jan. 17
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame guard TJ Gibbs and wing DJ Harvey addressed the media on Thursday afternoon before the team's practice as they prepare for NC State on Saturday at home.
Check out what each had to say below.
TJ GIBBS
DJ HARVEY
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.