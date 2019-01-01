Ticker
BGI Video: Signee Kyle Hamilton All-American Bowl Practice Highlights

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Tuesday was the first day of practices at the 2019 All-American Bowl. The video below features highlights of Notre Dame safety signee Kyle Hamilton.

Vih7l2eb5z7s00lziccz

