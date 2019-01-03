Ticker
BGI Video: Safety Signee Kyle Hamilton Highlights

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame safety signee Kyle Hamilton has been a top performer during this week's All-American Bowl practices in San Antonio.

Watch the video below to see highlights of Hamilton from Wednesday's practice sessions.


