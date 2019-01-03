BGI Video: Safety Signee Kyle Hamilton Highlights
Notre Dame safety signee Kyle Hamilton has been a top performer during this week's All-American Bowl practices in San Antonio.
Watch the video below to see highlights of Hamilton from Wednesday's practice sessions.
