BGI VIDEO: Prentiss Hubb On Playing Maryland, Returning Home, More
Sophomore Irish point guard Prentiss Hubb, who grew up in the Washington D.C. area and will play in front of friends and family when they make the trip to No. 3 Maryland tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.
He spoke yesterday on going back home, playing Maryland, why so much basketball talent comes out of the Washington D.C. area and more.
Prentiss Hubb
