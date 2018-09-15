Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-15 19:03:21 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI Video: Notre Dame Player Interviews Post-Vanderbilt

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Several Notre Dame football players met with the media following the win over Vanderbily Saturday.

See what they had to say in the videos below.

QB BRANDON WIMBUSH

RB TONY JONES

S ALOHI GILMAN 

{{ article.author_name }}