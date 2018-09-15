BGI Video: Notre Dame Player Interviews Post-Vanderbilt
Several Notre Dame football players met with the media following the win over Vanderbily Saturday.
See what they had to say in the videos below.
QB BRANDON WIMBUSH
RB TONY JONES
S ALOHI GILMAN
