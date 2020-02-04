BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Men's Basketball Aims For Three-Game ACC Win Streak
On Wednesday against Pittsburgh, the Notre Dame Men's Basketball team will be going for a three-game win streak in the ACC. Head coach Mike Brey and players Dane Goodwin and TJ Gibbs spoke on the team's recent success and Pat Connaughton accepting an invite into the NBA Dunk Contest.
Notre Dame Head Men's Basketball Coach Mike Brey
Dane Goodwin
TJ Gibbs
