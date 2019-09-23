BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Virginia Press Conference
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly addressed the media today and talked about why it's important for quarterback Ian Book to stay in the pocket, what it means to the offense to have tight end Cole Kmet back and responds to allegations that his players faked injuries.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.
• Like us on Facebook.