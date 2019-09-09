News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 13:39:52 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Pre-New Mexico Press Conference

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
@Andrew Mentock
Staff Writer

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly addressed the media today and spoke on both the Louisville game and the upcoming matchup with New Mexico. He addressed why he feels his team wasn't as prepared as it should have been for Louisville, what quarterback Ian Book is doing to meet his own standards and more.

For a complete transcript from the press conference, click here.

