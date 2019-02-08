BGI Video: Nik Djogo & TJ Gibbs, Feb. 8
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame juniors Nik Djogo and TJ Gibbs addressed the media on Friday before the Irish take on Georgia Tech this Sunday in South Bend.
Hear what both Djogo and Gibbs had to say below.
NIK DJOGO
TJ GIBBS
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.