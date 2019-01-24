Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-24 15:40:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

BGI Video: Mike Brey & TJ Gibbs, Jan. 24

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey and junior guard TJ Gibbs met with the media on Thursday afternoon as the Irish prepare to take on No. 3 Virginia this Saturday in South Bend.

Hear what both Brey and Gibbs had to say about the matchup and more below.

MIKE BREY

TJ GIBBS

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}