BGI Video: Mike Brey & TJ Gibbs, Jan. 24
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey and junior guard TJ Gibbs met with the media on Thursday afternoon as the Irish prepare to take on No. 3 Virginia this Saturday in South Bend.
Hear what both Brey and Gibbs had to say about the matchup and more below.
MIKE BREY
TJ GIBBS
