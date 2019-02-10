Ticker
BGI Video: Mike Brey, TJ Gibbs & DJ Harvey, Post-Georgia Tech

Corey Bodden
Staff Writer

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, junior guard TJ Gibbs and sophomore wing DJ Harvey addressed the media following the Irish's 69-59 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Hear what each had to say below.

MIKE BREY

TJ GIBBS & DJ HARVEY

{{ article.author_name }}