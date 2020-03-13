BGI VIDEO: Is Notre Dame's Offense Good Enough To Win A National Title?
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi discuss Notre Dame's offense heading into the 2020 season. Does it have enough firepower to put the Fighting Irish into the national championship conversation?
Watch the video below.
----
