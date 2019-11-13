BGI VIDEO: Irish Players Kmet, Eichenberg, Ogundeji, Jones, White Talk Navy
Tight end Cole Kmet, left tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Jamir Jones and linebacker Drew White addressed the media yesterday. They touched on Notre Dame's 38-7 victory over Duke, playing without injured defensive end Julian Okwara, what it takes to handle Navy's offense and defense and more.
COLE KMET
LIAM EICHENBERG
ADE OGUNDEJI
JAMIR JONES
DREW WHITE
