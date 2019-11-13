News More News
BGI VIDEO: Irish Players Kmet, Eichenberg, Ogundeji, Jones, White Talk Navy

Andrew Mentock
@Andrew Mentock
Staff Writer

Tight end Cole Kmet, left tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Jamir Jones and linebacker Drew White addressed the media yesterday. They touched on Notre Dame's 38-7 victory over Duke, playing without injured defensive end Julian Okwara, what it takes to handle Navy's offense and defense and more.

COLE KMET


LIAM EICHENBERG


ADE OGUNDEJI


JAMIR JONES


DREW WHITE



