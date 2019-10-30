News More News
BGI VIDEO: Irish Player Press Conference Highlights After Loss To Michigan

On Tuesday, after a tough 45-14 loss to Michigan, several players took the podium to discuss the defeat and talk about moving on to Virginia Tech.

Those players include tight end Cole Kmet, defensive end Julian Okwara, safety Alohi Gilman and right tackle Robert Hainsey.

COLE KMET


JULIAN OKWARA


ALOHI GILMAN


ROBERT HAINSEY


