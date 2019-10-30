BGI VIDEO: Irish Player Press Conference Highlights After Loss To Michigan
On Tuesday, after a tough 45-14 loss to Michigan, several players took the podium to discuss the defeat and talk about moving on to Virginia Tech.
Those players include tight end Cole Kmet, defensive end Julian Okwara, safety Alohi Gilman and right tackle Robert Hainsey.
COLE KMET
JULIAN OKWARA
ALOHI GILMAN
ROBERT HAINSEY
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.