{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 05:00:00 -0600') }}

BGI Video: Irish OL Signee Andrew Kristofic Talks All-American Bowl & More

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Several Notre Dame signees are in San Antonio this week participating in the 2019 All-American Bowl, including offensive lineman Andrew Kristofic.

The four-star prospect caught up with Blue & Gold Illustrated following his team's opening practice to discuss the event and more.

