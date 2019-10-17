BGI VIDEO: Irish Men's Basketball Highlights, Coach And Player Interviews
The Notre Dame Men's Basketball team hosted a media day, along with an open practice.
Members of the team who Blue and Gold Illustrated spoke to were Head Coach Mike Brey, guard Rex Pflueger, forward John Mooney, guard TJ GIBBS, guard Prentiss Hubb and forward Juwan Durham.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
MIKE BREY
REX PFLUEGER
JOHN MOONEY
TJ GIBBS
PRENTISS HUBB
JUWAN DURHAM
----
