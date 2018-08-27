BGI Video: Irish CB Commit KJ Wallace Highlights
BGI was in Atlanta Friday to watch Atlanta Marist School take on Atlanta Lovett.
In the video below, you can find highlights from the game featuring Notre Dame cornerback commit KJ Wallace playing both offense and defense.
