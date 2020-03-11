BGI VIDEO: Can Notre Dame Sign A Top 5 Recruiting Class?
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer and senior editor Lou Somogyi discuss whether or not Notre Dame can sign a top five ranked recruiting class. What will it take for the Fighting Irish?
Check out the video below.
----
