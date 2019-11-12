BGI VIDEO: Brey Praises Former Irish Player Eric Atkins, Talks Gibbs, Hubb
Notre Dame Head Men's Basketball Coach Mike Brey addressed the media day before his team's match up with Howard tonight. He touched on former Irish player and Video Coordinator Eric Atkins, now an assistant coach at Howard; the progress TJ Gibbs and Prentiss Hubb have made this year and more.
