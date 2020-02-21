BGI VIDEO: Brey, Pfluger Talk How Notre Dame Needs Close Out Season
Notre Dame Men's Basketball head coach Mike Brey and forward Rex Pflueger will available after the team's practice on Friday. The touched on what the team has to do to make the NCAA Tournament, the comeback win against North Carolina and more.
Mike Brey
Rex Pflueger
