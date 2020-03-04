BGI VIDEO: Analysis of Irish QB Commit Tyler Buchner From Rivals Camp
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses the performance of La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner from the Los Angeles Rivals Camp.
Check out the video below.
