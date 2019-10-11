It’s been a long time since an unranked USC football team defeated a top-10-ranked Fighting Irish unit in Notre Dame Stadium. One has to go back to Oct. 23, 1971, when the 2-4 Trojans built a 28-7 halftime lead en route to a 28-14 victory versus 5-0 and No. 6 Notre Dame. It was the start of USC’s 23-game unbeaten streak, highlighted by the 1972 national title, before it would lose again — at Notre Dame in 1973, the year the Irish would succeed the Trojans as national champs. This year, unranked and 3-2 USC enters its contest versus No. 9 and 4-1 Notre Dame as a 10.5-point underdog. The Fighting Irish also will attempt to defeat their archrival a third consecutive season for the first time since 1999-2001. Here are our predictions:

The USC game will be Notre Dame's lone night contest among the seven at home in 2019. (Vivid Seats)

TODD BURLAGE, STAFF WRITER

Notre Dame 34, USC 21

USC enters as winners of only eight games in its last 18 tries, dating back to late 2017, while Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has taken control of this series with five wins in the last seven meetings — and has won 14 straight games at Notre Dame Stadium. For the second straight year, the Irish are a top-10 team while USC is unranked. This is a case of two programs heading in opposite directions, Notre Dame and USC will play a traditionally close game, but the Irish prevail late and take an important win into their bye week.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Notre Dame 38 USC 17

I have been very consistent with my predictions from magazine to web all season, but this week I am changing it up. I still think USC will score a few times just because of the nature of their offense although I would not be surprised to see that 17 number be smaller at the end of the game. I am putting a little more faith in the Notre Dame offense with the return of Jafar Armstrong, Lawrence Keys III, and a renewed faith in the line. I just think the USC defense isn't ready for Notre Dame's offense. The linebacking corps will struggle to make tackles in space — as they have much of the year — and Ian Book and Co. will take advantage of the youth in the Trojan secondary. Either way it should be a fun game at night in Notre Dame Stadium to watch with a decent amount of points being scored.

ANDREW MENTOCK, STAFF WRITER

Notre Dame 36, USC 27 USC true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis is returning to action after suffering a concussion against Utah a few weeks ago. This will allow USC to get the ball out quickly and efficiently to its extremely talented group of wide receivers. Still, Notre Dame prevails in a close game that surprises some people. Ultimately, it comes down to the Irish defense and its ability to create havoc, which it will. As noted several times this week, USC is highly turnover prone, while Notre Dame is second in the nation in turnover margin. This will manifest itself with Notre Dame winning the turnover matchup by three.

MIKE SINGER, RECRUITING INSIDER

Notre Dame 31, USC 24

The Trojans have looked sharp at times this year (vs. Stanford and Utah) and not very impressive in other outings (vs. Fresno State, BYU and Washington). Which USC team will we see on Saturday? My prediction is somewhere in the middle. I like USC to rally behind hot-seated head coach Clay Helton, but the Trojans are starting a true freshman quarterback on the road in what will be a crazy game-day environment, and both of USC’s losses this season came on the road. USC has enough talent to keep it close, but I’ll take the Irish by a touchdown.

LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR