News of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence testing positive for COVID-19, which will force him to miss this Saturday’s Boston College game and perhaps the Nov. 7 showdown at Notre Dame, has somewhat overshadowed this week’s Fighting Irish battle at 2-4 and reeling Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Head coach Geoff Collins' crew has pulled off upsets of Florida State and Louisville, but enter the Notre Dame game only 2-4. (USA TODAY Sports)

Virtually every week this season, 5-0 and No. 4-ranked Notre Dame has faced an opponent that has been spiraling downward, and that pattern continues in Atlanta this weekend. Georgia Tech was rocked by Lawrence’s Tigers 73-7 on Oct. 17, and last week endured a 48-27 whipping at Boston College, which has a first-year head coach. Notre Dame’s first five opponents are a combined 9-22, and now Georgia Tech is a 19.5-point underdog. The Fighting Irish are allowing only 9.8 points per game compared to the Yellow Jackets’ 41.2, so there is a significant disparity in defensive prowess. Notre Dame is 16-0 all time in games played on Halloween, and on Saturday it should come away with more treats than tricks.

TODD BURLAGE, STAFF COLUMNIST

Notre Dame 40, Georgia Tech 17 Irish head coach Brian Kelly is not only an ungracious host with a 22-game winning streak at Notre Dame Stadium, but he’s also become an unwelcome guest inside ACC road venues. Kelly is 8-1 on the road in the ACC since 2017, winning those eight games by an average of 28.1 points. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is in his second year working to install a more conventional pro-style/spread offense after the Yellow Jackets spent 11 seasons running the triple-option under former head coach Paul Johnson (2008-18). That transition might not begin to take greater hold until next year.

PATRICK ENGEL, BEAT REPORTER/ANALYST

Notre Dame 42, Georgia Tech 14 The Yellow Jackets are outplaying their preseason predicted standing as the ACC’s cellar dweller. They won’t finish in last (15th) place. That said, they’re not going to hang with Notre Dame for long. This game falls in a traditional trap game slot the week before the season’s marquee opponent visits, but that shouldn’t get in the way of another dominant day on the ground by the Irish. Georgia Tech has allowed 12 runs of 20-plus yards, which is better than only eight Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Notre Dame should find space and explosive plays and put this one away fairly early. A turnover-prone offense with a freshman quarterback will do well to score more than twice on Notre Dame’s defense.

ANDREW MENTOCK, STAFF WRITER

Notre Dame 56, Georgia Tech 13 The Notre Dame offense comes out swinging against Georgia Tech and pulls away early. This allows the coaching staff to go deep into the depth chart on both sides of the ball, similar to last week at Pitt, when the Irish were up 28-3 by halftime and had the starting offense out by the end of the third quarter. The first-string Notre Dame defense gives up two field goals but the second-string offense turnovers the ball late in the game, which leads to the Yellow Jackets’ lone touchdown of the game.

MIKE SINGER, RECRUITING INSIDER

Notre Dame 45, Georgia Tech 10 My original score prediction for this game that went in our last edition of Blue & Gold Illustrated was 38-10, but after seeing Notre Dame’s destruction of Pittsburgh, I tacked on another touchdown. Then again, maybe because everyone is expecting a blowout win, it will be closer than the pundits think. Geoff Collins is a tireless recruiter — an impressive No. 25 rating his first full cycle at the school — and I believe he will get things turned around in Atlanta in time. However, on Saturday against Notre Dame, it won’t be a step in the right direction. The only thing stopping Notre Dame from cruising in this one is itself.

LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR