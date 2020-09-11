Although Notre Dame does not play either Virginia or Virginia Tech this season with its ACC schedule, we are still compelled to say, “Yes, Virginia … there is a college football season starting for the Fighting Irish in 2020!” A month ago, there was much skepticism nationally that there would be such an undertaking. The 2020 season will be different because of COVID-19, but Notre Dame and Duke will be two of 77 Football Bowl Subdivision teams participating in the new campaign.

Notre Dame easily handled Duke last Nov. 9 during a 38-7 victory. (Ken Martin)

Notre Dame has been installed as a 20.5 favorite with an over/under line of 53.5 by Vegas Insider. The game will be telecast by NBC — its 30th year of exclusively handling Notre Dame home games — starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Fighting Irish won last year’s Nov. 9 meeting at Durham by a 38-7 count, with quarterback Ian Book rushing for 139 yards (fourth most by a Notre Dame quarterback in a game) and passing for 180 with four touchdowns. The last time the Blue Devils visited Notre Dame Stadium, head coach David Cutcliffe’s 2016 troops pulled off a stunning 38-35 upset after falling behind 14-0. This resulted in Irish head coach Brian Kelly firing defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder the next morning. Both teams finished 4-8 that season.



TODD BURLAGE, STAFF WRITER

Notre Dame 34, Duke 13 No. 10 Notre Dame enters this game riding a six-game winning streak dating back to last season. Meanwhile, Duke lost five of its final six games in 2019, three of those by 31 points or more. Add to the equation the lost spring season for a Duke team with many holes to fill on its offense, while Notre Dame’s features a third-year starting quarterback and a veteran offensive line on that side of the ball. Expect this to be a relatively easy tune-up game for the Irish. Notre Dame has won 18 straight games at home.



PATRICK ENGEL, WRITER/ANALYST

Notre Dame 34, Duke 13 Duke’s only chance at knocking off Notre Dame is turning this game into a slugfest. It doesn’t have the offensive firepower to win a shootout, and its work-in-progress offense could be enough if a defense that has its share of playmakers holds Notre Dame’s attack to two or fewer touchdowns. Although edge players Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje will be difficult to handle, Notre Dame should still move the ball enough to clear 30 points. And I don’t see Duke’s offense scoring 30. My initial 41-13 was a bit overzealous, but Notre Dame still has the offensive capability and defensive structure to win by three touchdowns.



ANDREW MENTOCK, STAFF WRITER



Notre Dame 42, Duke 10 Even with the addition of Chase Brice, a graduate transfer quarterback from Clemson, it’s hard to see the Blue Devil offense performing much better than it did during the 38-7 loss to Notre Dame last season. The Fighting Irish will defense will dominate the line of scrimmage early in the game and a blowout quickly ensues. Book will have a big game, with at least three touchdowns and triple-digit yards through the air and on the ground, just like last year.



MIKE SINGER, RECRUITING INSIDER

Notre Dame 35, Duke 10 In our preseason edition of Blue & Gold Illustrated, my prediction was 28-10, noting that after an unprecedented offseason and August training camp with several hurdles, the game will be sloppy but the Irish will comfortably win. I still feel the same, but I’m adding another touchdown. Notre Dame might not be where it would be if it had a full spring practice schedule and uninterrupted fall camp, but I’d imagine Duke had its fair share of problems to deal with as well, and the Blue Devils just don’t have the same fire power. The Irish backups should get some playing time in the fourth quarter.



LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR