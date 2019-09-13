Notre Dame is just one day away from its 2019 home opener. The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff is ready to make its picks.

The BGI staff believes Notre Dame and quarterback Ian Book are poised for a blowout win over New Mexico. (Photo by Bill Panzica)

LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR

Notre Dame 49, New Mexico 13 This is what I predicted in the magazine prior to the Louisville game and I will stick with it.The combination of Notre Dame’s backfield getting banged up — Jafar Armstrong is out for at least a month and Jahmir Smith might be limited for a while — the passing game not quite finding a flow in the opener at Louisville and the memory of last year’s 24-16 struggle with Ball State in game 2 does make me a little reluctant to give the Fighting Irish this many points. Upon further review, though, the opportunity to clean up some areas during the bye week and the knowledge that they can play at a higher standard should provide some fuel to be more dominant. As crazy as this sounds, part of me wants Notre Dame to struggle some and hear the rest of the nation create the echo chamber of “Notre Dame is going to get smoked at Georgia,” because that’s often when the Fighting Irish are at their best. But if you do aspire to be a top program, part of it involves more often than not crushing the teams against whom you are indeed a heavy favorite.

BRYAN DRISKELL, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Notre Dame 55, New Mexico 13 This is a game that Notre Dame should dominate, and I do not expect a repeat of last season's Ball State victory. I expect the Irish to come out hot against New Mexico on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Ian Book is poised for a bounce back game, and the Irish offensive line should dominate. I have a feeling that the mistakes made by ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem in the opener is going to turn out to be a very bad thing for the Lobos. Both should come out with a bit of an edge, and they should be able to take over the game. As long as Notre Dame can limit the big plays and protect the football, this game shouldn't be close. My hope is that Notre Dame can jump on New Mexico early and then get young players time to run the offense and defense in the second half.

MIKE SINGER, RECRUITING REPORTER

Notre Dame 42, New Mexico 13 New Mexico may have some nice skill players on offense to be able to move the chains against Notre Dame's defense, but the Irish's three-headed pass rushing monster of Julian Okwara, Daelin Hayes, and Khalid Kareem will wreak havoc on New Mexico's offensive line. Notre Dame's secondary should have a strong outing as well, and Saturday will be a good opportunity for the linebackers to put up big numbers. After looking a bit sluggish at times in the passing game against Louisville, I'm expecting big numbers for Irish quarterback Ian Book. Chris Finke should have a nice bounce back game with several receptions, and Notre Dame's running game will rush for around 200 yards.

VINCE DEDARIO, STAFF WRITER

Notre Dame 52, New Mexico 10 After sitting on their performance in Louisville for almost two weeks both the offense and the defense are primed and ready to go for the home opener on Saturday. The offense wants to prove that they can be consistent for an entire game and the defense wants to prove that the first two series were an aberration. Last year the Lobos ranked 113th in scoring defense while giving up over 36 points per game. They gave up 45 against Power Five opponents. Notre Dame will roll with a layup line of points and the defense will shut down whichever New Mexico quarterback is behind center leading to a shut-out by the starters.

ANDREW MENTOCK, STAFF WRITER