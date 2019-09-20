Notre Dame travels to Georgia this weekend to take on the third-ranked Bulldogs. It presents the No. 7 Fighting Irish with an opportunity to earn a significant win. The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff makes its picks for the game.

Getting big games from the Irish ends - including Julian Okwara (left) and Daelin Hayes (right) - is a key for victory for Notre Dame. (Photo by Bill Panzica)

LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR

Georgia 27, Notre Dame 17 The right side of my brain and the remaining few cells in it that control emotions and intuition tells me Notre Dame will play the game of its life and stun the nation with a performance akin to the 2012 game at Oklahoma (30-13) and emerge with a 31-20 victory. The Fighting come out sharp and gain confidence as the game progresses while Georgia becomes impatience and starts pressing. The left side of the lobe that deals with logic and reasoning tells me that Notre Dame’s run defense that ranked No. 120 among 130 FBS teams after playing tow mediocre to sub-par foes won’t be able to handle Georgia’s powerful line and ground attack. Meanwhile while the Irish offensive line that has ostensibly struggled with technical details will be overwhelmed by the depth-laden Bulldogs defense. Georgia wins, 34-13. Thus, we’ll put reality somewhere in between with the score.

BRYAN DRISKELL, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Notre Dame 30, Georgia 27 Lou is using the left and right side of his brain to make his prediction. I used my brain throughout the week, which is why I predicted Georgia to win in the last edition of Blue & Gold Illustrated and in yesterday's podcast. But for my final prediction I'm going with my gut and my heart. My brain told me that Notre Dame has the talent and enough matchups to make this a game, and my gut is telling me that if the Irish can keep it close going into halftime that they will make enough plays in the second half to pull out the victory. Georgia was able to come away with a late-game field goal to beat the Irish back in 2017, but Notre Dame will repay the favor tomorrow night, and quarterback Ian Book will lead the Irish on a late-game drive that gives them the win.

MIKE SINGER, RECRUITING INSIDER

Georgia 31, Notre Dame 20 The atmosphere at Samford Stadium is going to absolutely electric on Saturday night. Those on the Georgia side call this the biggest non-conference home game in 53 years. Notre Dame will need to get off to a great start to knock off Georgia in this contest. My prediction is that the Bulldogs will take an early 10-0 or 14-0 lead, but the Irish will settle in and stay within one score for the second and third quarters. However, the slow start and Georgia run game wearing the Irish defensive front down will cost Notre Dame in this one. I'm picking Notre Dame to lose, but certainly in respectable fashion. It won't be a blowout. It wont be embarrassing. I think the feeling after the game will be "Notre Dame should've beaten those guys."

VINCE DEDARIO, STAFF WRITER

Notre Dame 28, Georgia 27 The game that has been circled on the calendar of Irish fans for two years is finally upon us. There have been flashes of greatness from this Notre Dame team over the first two games but there has also been cracks in the armor. Can the Irish offensive line move the oversized and talented front seven for Georgia and establish a run game? Can Notre Dame's inexperienced linebackers help slow down Georgia on the ground? This will be a slugfest until the end and unlike 2017, Notre Dame will make the final play to win.

