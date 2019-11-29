Five is Notre Dame’s number tomorrow afternoon at Stanford when the No. 16-ranked Fighting Irish (9-2) take on the Stanford Cardinal (4-7). Notre Dame will attempt to run its winning streak to five while at the same time snapping a five-game losing streak at Stanford that dates back to 2009. As a 16.5-point favorite, it is projected that will be the outcome.



TODD BURLAGE, STAFF WRITER



Notre Dame 31, Stanford 17 In the 10 seasons from 2009-18, Stanford had won at least eight games in each, and six times in that span the Cardinal claimed at least 10 victories, averaging a very impressive 10.2 wins a season during that run. In the here and now, however, the 4-7 season already is the worst for the program since it went 5-7 in 2008 during former head coach Jim Harbaugh’s second year with the program. Notre Dame has lost five straight at Stanford Stadium and hasn’t won there since 2007. But in each of the last four meetings in Palo Alto, Calif., the Cardinal was ranked. It is not ranked this season, making this the kind of game Notre Dame and its head coach Brian Kelly excels in with 22 straight wins versus unranked opposition (second to Alabama currently)



VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST



Notre Dame 41, Stanford 10 The Irish are riding a wave of defensive dominance, while the Cardinal rank 101st in total offense, 123rd in rush offense, and 110th in scoring offense among 130 teams. There is no chance that this inept offense will be able to do anything against this Notre Dame defense. Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea will once again have his unit ready to limit what Stanford does best (40th in pass offense) and take away everything else. That will allow the offense to maintain composure even if it has another slow start like against Boston College. Even with those struggles, Notre Dame has scored on 12 of its first 14 drives to open the last two games. Even if the Irish are not scoring touchdowns Jonathon Doerer will keep the pressure on Stanford with his leg. Look for Notre Dame to win for the first time since 2007 in Palo Alto and do it in a big way.



Notre Dame will attempt to close the regular season with its fifth straight win, and first at Stanford since 2007. (Bill Panzica)



ANDREW MENTOCK, STAFF WRITER



Notre Dame 33, Stanford 17 Notre Dame establishes control of the line of scrimmage early in the game, especially on the defensive side, where the Irish create havoc and disrupt the inexperienced Stanford offensive line that has been starting three true freshmen, including both tackles. That does not bode well against senior ends such as Khalid Kareem, Ade Ogundeji and Jamir Jones, among others on the inside. This mismatch allows the Fighting Irish to set the tone early as they cruise to an easy win in poor weather conditions.



MIKE SINGER, RECRUITING INSIDER



Notre Dame 34, Stanford 23 Notre Dame snapped an eight-game losing streak overall to USC in the rain in the Coliseum in 2010 — and this time it will end a five game losing streak at Stanford in wet conditions as well. The Fighting Irish will have a tougher task on their hands than we’ve seen in the past three weeks, but Notre Dame’s offense will have its first 100-yard game from a running back since the USC game back on Oct. 12. The spread of 16.5 in favor of Notre Dame seems a bit too high, but I like the Irish by double figures.





LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR