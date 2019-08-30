Notre Dame kicks off the 2019 season on Monday when the Fighting Irish travel to Kentucky to take on the Louisville Cardinals. The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff has analyzed the data, broken down the film and is ready to make its predictions for the season opener.

LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR

Notre Dame 38, Louisville 17 The Cardinals enter 2019 with a nine-game losing streak, second only to Rutgers’ 11. In those nine games Louisville was outscored by an average of 55-19, so it is tempting to project Notre Dame to eclipse the 50-point barrier for the ninth time under now 10th-year head coach Brian Kelly. However, the new era under first-year head coach Scott Satterfield could create an initial surge and feeling of rebirth for the Cardinals, who won 57 games in the six years from 2012-17 (and never less than eight) before last year’s debacle. Louisville has recruited top-35 level talent for the most part and is better than last year’s record indicates, but Notre Dame’s depth will take command as this game progresses.

BRYAN DRISKELL, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Notre Dame 37, Lousville 20 I don't expect this game to be overly close, but the combination of starting on the road and first-game sloppiness could make the final score be a bit closer than expected. When I originally made my predictions I had the Irish scoring 47 points, and I could easily see them top the 50-point mark if everything goes well and the Irish control the line of scrimmage. But injuries to tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Michael Young could make that a bit harder. Louisville is going to throw a lot at the Irish offensive line, and if the blockers can figure things out quickly the Irish should control the ground game, which will also set up some big plays. The defense will also control the tempo, but I think the Cardinals are able to make a couple of big plays to set up scores, and the 20 points is a scenario where I envision Louisville put a touchdown drive together against the Notre Dame back ups very late in the game.

MIKE SINGER, RECRUITING INSIDER

Notre Dame 44, Louisville 17 I don’t expect this to be a close game, at all. Louisville has some nice athletes at skill positions on offense, but Notre Dame’s secondary will be able to contain a Louisville offense with a dual-threat quarterback. Louisville could score in the low 20s, but where Notre Dame will exploit the Cardinals is when Ian Book and Co. have the ball. Louisville’s defense has been horrid in recent years, especially in 2018 — allowing 44 points well over 400 yards of offense per game. This will be a great way to start the season as it will be a good road environment against some good ACC players at various positions, and the Fighting Irish will cruise to a 1-0 start to the season.

VINCE DEDARIO, STAFF WRITER

Notre Dame 45, Louisville 10 Notre Dame is poised to have a breakout year offensively and it starts in game one. Louisville gave up over 44 points per game last season and the Irish offense will take advantage of an undermanned Cardinals defense under new direction. Ian Book will spread the ball all over the field to the many weapons he has at his disposal and the name Lawrence Keys will be a household name come Tuesday morning. The athleticism of the defense that has been on display in fall camp will be front and center on Labor Day for the whole country to see. Look for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be all over the field and the defensive ends will combine for 3+ sacks. The game may be close at the outset but look for the Irish to run and hide in the second half.

ANDREW MENTOCK, STAFF WRITER