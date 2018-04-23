Notre Dame has struck at Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland for the second-straight cycle landing 2019 offensive tackle Andrew Kristofic.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder announced a commitment to the Irish today over the likes of Clemson, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and many others.

Kristofic took his first visit to Notre Dame on March 27 and was blown away by the experience. He returned Monday (April 23) and made his decision.

“It was an awesome visit,” Kristofic told Blue & Gold Illustrated at the time of his March visit. “It was an incredible day. We were there first thing in the morning for all the meetings and practice. We got to meet with everyone and see everything that we could have.

“I really haven’t had a bad visit, but that was definitely the best visit I’ve been on so far.”