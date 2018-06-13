As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.

Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2019 class Saturday when Royal Center (Ind.) Pioneer Linebacker Jack Kiser announced his commitment to the Irish.

First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, detailing Kiser's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.

Bodden also spoke with Adam Berry, Kiser's high school coach, for insight on the type of player Kiser is. You can read that HERE.

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Kiser's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here at the linebacker position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.

Finally, Driskell, Bodden and BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney recorded a new episode of the recruiting corner to discuss what Kiser's commitment means for Notre Dame. You can listen below.