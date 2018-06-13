BGI Content Recap: Jack Kiser Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2019 class Saturday when Royal Center (Ind.) Pioneer Linebacker Jack Kiser announced his commitment to the Irish.
As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.
First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, detailing Kiser's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.
Bodden also spoke with Adam Berry, Kiser's high school coach, for insight on the type of player Kiser is. You can read that HERE.
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Kiser's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here at the linebacker position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.
Finally, Driskell, Bodden and BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney recorded a new episode of the recruiting corner to discuss what Kiser's commitment means for Notre Dame. You can listen below.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
After a long process... I’m ecstatic to say that I’m committed to the University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish☘️ #FightClub19🏈 pic.twitter.com/oZEZC3BJ3E— Jack Kiser (@JBKiser4) June 13, 2018
Turning dreams into reality. Saved the best for last, or youngest 😉 So excited for the road ahead of you Jack and so proud of what you’ve already accomplished. God is good. Can’t wait to watch you play at Louisville and everywhere else. Go Irish! 💓🍀🏈 pic.twitter.com/afPdRHNYOn— Madison Kiser (@kiser_maddie) June 12, 2018
June 13, 2018
Class Impact: What landing 2019 LB Jack Kiser means for the #NotreDame recruiting class.https://t.co/kuC6brEcEU— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) June 12, 2018
#NotreDame’s newest 2019 commit. https://t.co/mYIP1A8Uwj— Corey Bodden (@BGI_CoreyBodden) June 13, 2018
----
