As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page in one place.

Notre Dame landed its third 2019 Rivals250 prospect in as many days on Sunday when Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional defensive end Howard Cross III announced his pledge to the Irish.

First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, detailing Cross's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish in the end. You can read that HERE.

Bodden also spoke with Cross about his decision to pick the Irish and why Notre Dame was the right choice for him. You can read that HERE.

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Cross's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here at the defensive end position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.

Finally, Bodden, Driskell and BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney recorded a new episode of the Recruiting Corner to discuss what Cross's commitment means for Notre Dame.