Notre Dame landed its third 2019 Rivals250 prospect in as many days on Sunday when Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional defensive end Howard Cross III announced his pledge to the Irish.
First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, detailing Cross's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish in the end. You can read that HERE.
Bodden also spoke with Cross about his decision to pick the Irish and why Notre Dame was the right choice for him. You can read that HERE.
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Cross's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here at the defensive end position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.
Finally, Bodden, Driskell and BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney recorded a new episode of the Recruiting Corner to discuss what Cross's commitment means for Notre Dame.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
Social media was buzzing when Cross announced the news Sunday morning. Take a look at some of the top tweets below.
COMMITTED 🍀🍀🍀 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/wMluq7gecZ— Howard Cross III (@HowardCrossIII) April 22, 2018
#NotreDame #Football— Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) April 22, 2018
Congrats to @howardcross87’s son, @HowardCrossIII, on his commitment to the Fighting Irish.
That’s big time, young man.
And, I’m old...I remember when you were born.#GiantsKids
April 22, 2018
Little h this is a blessing. Make sure you take care of this great gift God bless and work hard— HOWARD CROSS (@howardcross87) April 22, 2018
Lets get it🙌🏽☘️— JUSTIN ADEMILOLA🌹 (@JustinAdemilola) April 22, 2018
@SJRFB is happy and proud of you Howard. You deserve this. Go Irish. Lets finish the job. https://t.co/0nB4F0wXhR— SJR Football (@SJRFB) April 22, 2018
Congrats my boyyyy!!! Jersey kids! https://t.co/0RHVgQGo6p— Jayson k. Ademilola (@jaysonademilola) April 22, 2018
Let’s go☘️ https://t.co/RgKN3Gl8bg— John Olmstead (@JOHNNYO_72) April 22, 2018
