BGI Awards, Part 3: Notre Dame's best freshmen, next options

Notre Dame's 2021 class saw the field early and often as freshmen, out of need and skill. The freshmen were important figures on this year's team, even if many were role players instead of every-down starters. That dovetails into being reliable next options and No. 2s on the depth chart. Several upperclassmen, though, fit into the latter description as well. Part 3 of the BlueandGold.com awards highlights the Notre Dame's best freshmen and best "next option" players. Here are the staff picks for the top three in each category. Previous BGI awards: Part 1 (MVP, most improved), Part 2 (top surprises, most underrated).

BEST FRESHMAN

1. Left tackle Joe Alt

The 6-8, 305-pound tackle arrived in June with star upside, but figured to need a year or two before reaching it. Earning a spot on the second-team offensive line in fall camp signaled he might be further along than anticipated, but still a likely reserve and redshirt. Turns out, he was Notre Dame’s blind-side stabilizer, even though he was option No. 4. An injury knocked out opening day starter (and fellow freshman) Blake Fisher for the regular season after just one half at Florida State. Injuries and inconsistency from sophomore Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody over the next month opened the door. Alt started Notre Dame’s final seven games, surrendering just two sacks in seven pressures in that span.

Joe Alt has started the last seven games at left tackle for Notre Dame. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

2. Running back Logan Diggs

A turf toe injury to No. 2 running back Chris Tyree created an opening for Diggs to make his season debut at Virginia Tech. He impressed to the point where he hasn’t left the rotation, even after Tyree returned. He ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries (4.7 yards per rush). With Kyren Williams off to the NFL Draft and skipping the Fiesta Bowl, he could be in line to start.

3. Quarterback Tyler Buchner

A 26-yard carry on his first career snap. Two touchdown drives on the road at Virginia Tech. A 68-yard rush in Notre Dame’s final home game. A 55-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a tense game versus Toledo. There were valleys for Notre Dame’s freshman quarterback, but the peaks were impressive and critical in keeping Notre Dame’s offense afloat in the first half while it searched for something sustainable. Another player viewed as a redshirt candidate coming into this year, Buchner completed 60 percent of his passes while throwing for 298 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

BEST "NEXT OPTION"

1. Safety DJ Brown

A worthy candidate for most improved as well, Brown raised his hand when Kyle Hamilton suffered a knee injury Oct. 23 against USC that turned into a season-ender. With an assist from sophomores Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts, Brown ensured Notre Dame’s defense didn’t crumble without its All-American safety. Brown struggled in a sub-package role as a junior last year, but turned himself into one of the Irish’s best tacklers this season and is tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He made 37 tackles (1.0 for loss) and broke up one pass. Pro Football Focus tagged him with just two missed tackles, tied for the fewest among Irish players with at least 300 snaps.

2. Quarterback Tyler Buchner

There were ups and downs as expected from a freshman quarterback, but Buchner provided a change of pace as a run threat this year in a complementary role to graduate student starter Jack Coan. He was a necessary run-game spark early in the season. Buchner is Notre Dame’s second-leading rusher, with 336 yards, and averages 7.3 yards per carry to go with three touchdowns. His only extended action as a passer was Oct. 9 at Virginia Tech, which started with two touchdown drives but ended with a pair of interceptions. Following it, he completed eight straight passes over a span of three games.

3. Defensive tackle Howard Cross III