Beyond the decision: OL Sullivan Absher details his Notre Dame commitment
When Sullivan Absher walked out of the tunnel into Notre Dame Stadium for the Blue-Gold Game on April 23, he knew something most did not.The four-star offensive lineman from Belmont (N.C.) South Po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news