{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 11:15:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Best Notre Dame Defensive Backs From Illinois

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

The verbal commitment from Bolingbrook (Ill.) High class of 2021 three-star safety Justin Walters this past weekend was the eighth in the Fighting Irish recruiting cycle, and the first from Illinois.

No state has produced more football players for Notre Dame than Illinois who have seen action (approximately 470), hardly a surprise given the proximity and the school’s history in Chicago.

Safety prospect Justin Walters continues a long line of talent to matriculate to Notre Dame.
Where could Walters someday rate among Illinois defensive backs at Notre Dame? Here’s our top 10.


