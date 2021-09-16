Battle heating up for Rivals250 OL Aamil Wagner; Notre Dame in contention

Notre Dame has a few spots left for its 2022 recruiting class as things stand in mid-September, and offensive line is a big need. The Irish have three verbal commitments in the cycle but would like at least one more talented blocker.

Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne’s Aamil Wagner — the No. 9 player in Ohio, and the No. 23 offensive tackle and No. 202 overall player nationally per Rivals — is a top of the board target for the Fighting Irish.

BlueandGold.com was at Wayne High School last Friday to chat with Wagner, and he mentioned that he had a phone call with Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn the prior night.