There have been numerous football and basketball brother combinations at Notre Dame through the decades. However, the one pending with Robby Carmody and Michael Carmody in the coming years will have a unique twist.

Guard Robby will be entering his sophomore season on head coach Mike Brey’s basketball operation with four more years of eligibility after having undergone shoulder surgery last December that made him a medical redshirt. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Michael will be joining head coach Brian Kelly's football team with the 2020 recruiting class next summer. To have two brothers on scholarship playing different sports at the same school is seldom seen.

Maybe the most famous trio in three different sports at the same time were the Larkins, but it was not at the same school: linebacker Mike Larkin was a starter and captain for Notre Dame during his college career from 1981-85, shortstop Barry Larkin played baseball at Michigan in 1983-85 before embarking on a Major League Hall of Fame career, and basketball's Byron Larkin starred at Xavier University from 1984-88, where he became one of the top 25 scorers in Division I history with 2,696 points. The trio starred in three different sports at three different schools in one academic year at one point.

At Notre Dame, the first family of Notre Dame basketball was led by Clem Crowe, who played both football for Knute Rockne and basketball for George Keogan from 1923-26, as did his brother Ed Crowe in 1925. Later, Francis Crowe, Norbert Crowe and Leo Crowe played basketball for Keogan as well.

Last year the Fighting Irish football team saw freshman defensive linemen Jayson Ademilola and Justin Ademilola both appear in game action.They became the first set of twins to join the Irish since George Atkinson III and the late Josh Atkinson in 2011.

During Notre Dame’s 2012 march to the BCS Championship game, it had four sets of brothers: the aforementioned Atkinsons (George was third in rushing with 361 yards), fifth-year senior Mike Golic Jr. (starting right guard) and younger brother Jake Golic, senior Zack Martin (the starting left tackle) and reserve tackle Nick Martin, and the walk-on tandem of Chris Salvi and Will Salvi, with special teams demon/safety Chris earning a scholarship in his fifth season.

There have been dozens of brother who played football at Notre Dame from A (quarterback Frank Allocco and halfback Rich Allocco in the 1970s) through Z (quarterback Bill Zloch and defensive back Chuck Zloch in the 1960s, plus DB Jim Zloch in 1972-73).

In one case, Elmer Layden, one of the legendary Four Horsemen from 1922-24, was the head coach of the Irish in 1935 when brother Mike Layden was his starting right halfback.

In 1970 as a senior, Larry DiNardo was a consensus All-America pick at offensive guard for the No. 2 team in the nation — and four years later younger brother Gerry DiNardo repeated the feat at the same position after winning a national title a season earlier.

The “First Family” of Notre Dame football was the Millers in the early part of the 20th century. From 1909 through 1924, four different Miller brothers starred at Notre Dame, from former captain Harry Miller in 1909 to Four Horseman Don Miller in 1924. Harry’s son, Creighton Miller, would lead the nation in rushing for Notre Dame’s 1943 national champions.

What were the greatest single-season brother combinations at Notre Dame? Here is our Top 5:

1. Ross & Jim Browner (1975-77) — During the national title campaign in 1977, senior defensive end Ross finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy balloting and won both the Lombardi Award and Maxwell Award. Junior strong safety Jim was sixth in tackles with 73, plus he recovered a school single-season record six fumbles.

A year earlier, Ross won the Outland Trophy while Jim recorded 80 stops. A third brother, Willard, played fullback in 1976 as a freshman before transferring. In a 1976 victory at South Carolina (13-6), Willard scored the game’s lone touchdown, Jim made an interception in the closing minutes deep in South Carolina territory to help secure the victory and Ross was named National Lineman of the Week for his efforts in the game.





2. Mike & Willie Townsend (1971-73) — During the 1972 season, All-America cornerback Mike led the nation in interceptions with 10 (still the single season Notre Dame record), while wide receiver Willie paced the Irish in receiving with 25 catches for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

The following year, Mike was a tri-captain for the national champs and moved to free safety, while Willie, battling an elbow injury, was the backup for Pete Demmerle at split end. The two also helped out as walk-ons on Digger Phelps’ first two basketball teams at Notre Dame in 1971-72 and 1972-73.