The Baltimore Ravens have selected former Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin in the Third Round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Boykin caught just 18 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns during his first three seasons in South Bend, but he broke out this past fall with a team-leading 59 catches for 872 yards and eight touchdowns. Boykin earned a reputation for being a clutch player, which included game-winning touchdown grabs against LSU in the 2018 Citrus Bowl and during Notre Dame's 19-14 comeback victory against Pittsburgh.

A big-bodied receiver, Boykin saw his stock rise after a dominant performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Boykin measured in at 6-4 and 220 pounds, but ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash to go with a 43.5" vertical jump and a 140" broad jump, which tied for first and second respectively among wide receivers at the combine.

Boykin posted a 6.77 second performance in the 3-cone drill, which was tops among all receivers, and his 4.07 second performance in the pro-shuttle was third among receivers.

The native of Tinley Park, Ill. is the highest drafted Notre Dame wide receiver since Will Fuller went in the first round of the 2016 draft. He becomes the fifth wide receiver to be drafted in the Brian Kelly era, joining Fuller, Michael Floyd (1st Round, 2012), TJ Jones (6th Round, 2014) and Equanimeous St. Brown (6th Round, 2018).

Boykin joins former Notre Dame offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Bennett Jackson in Baltimore. Stanley was the first round pick of the Ravens in the 2016 NFL Draft. Jackson - a former 6th Round pick of the NY Giants (2014) - signed with Baltimore last November.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta:

“A size-speed receiver with really tremendous physical gifts,” DeCosta said. “He’s an outside, vertical guy. Very physical to the football – just a big man. And we think his skillset just complements our offense well.”