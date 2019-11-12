**BOXSCORE** One of the primary objectives Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey has consistently worked toward and preached about — and so far this season demonstrated — is how balanced scoring from his Irish this season could eventually become his team’s greatest strength.

Brey’s wish became his player’s command Tuesday in an impressive 79-50 win over Howard University at Purcell Pavilion. Led Tuesday by Irish senior forward John Mooney’s game-high 18 points, Notre Dame put four scorers in double figures and had another three tally at least seven points. This coming one game after five Irish players scored in double figures and two others had at least eight points Saturday in a 92-57 win over Robert Morris. “When you have multiple guys in double figures, multiple guys playing well, it’s certainly hard for teams to scout,” said Mooney, who added a game-high 16 rebounds for his second straight double-double, and also tied his career high with five assists. “Especially when we get into league play, and when December and January come around, if multiple guys are playing at a high level on one given night, we’re going to be hard to stop.”

Irish senior forward John Mooney, seen here against North Carolina, scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds Tuesday in a 79-50 win over Howard University. (USA Today/Sports)

The scoring balance was impressive and valuable, but Brey jumped right to the assists category to celebrate the unselfishness of his team. Seven different Irish had multiple assists. Mooney’s five led the team, senior guard T.J. Gibbs and sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb added four apiece. As a team, the Irish recorded 22 assists. “That’s been such a hallmark of our program, sharing the ball and moving the ball,” Brey said. “I just love how we’re throwing the ball ahead. We are firing the ball down the court. We’ve thrown a couple away deep, and that’s okay.” After a crisp start and sustained effort Saturday in the 35-point win over Robert Morris, Tuesday’s game started sluggishly. Through the first nine-plus minutes, the two teams had combined for eight baskets and eight turnovers. But sparked by Mooney’s active interior work, Notre Dame took control of the game with a 12-2 run through the middle stages of the first half that steadily ballooned into a 41-21 halftime lead. The game was never in doubt in the second half. “It’s a team you should be able to handle, and we did,” Brey said of the outmanned Howard team. “So hopefully we can do that the rest of the month.”

Florida Connection

Mooney scored 14 of his 18 total points in the second half and grabbed 10 of his 16 rebounds in the first half. Roommate and senior teammate Juwan Durham had seven of his 11 points in the first half and three of his five rebounds in the second half. Together, these Florida natives are giving Brey a taller and more disruptive presence in the paint and around the basket. The two combined for 29 points (13-of-22 shooting), 21 rebounds and seven assists with no turnovers. “They love playing together, and it’s kind of neat, the two Florida guys,” Brey said. “They room together and I think they have a nice chemistry together and we’re learning how to be more efficient offensively with them on the floor. They really have become good passers.”

Family Reunion

Brey had a reunion of sorts against Howard. First-year Bison head coach Kenny Blakeney played for Duke (1992-95) when Brey was an assistant coach there. Blakeney also served as an assistant at Delaware (1997-01) when Brey was the head coach of the Blue Hens. One of Blakeney’s first moves as new Howard coach was hiring former Notre Dame point guard Eric Atkins as an assistant. Atkins played for Brey from (2010-14) and most recently held the job of video coordinator for Notre Dame basketball. Blakeney spoke with high praise about Brey after the game, calling him a father-figure, a brother-figure, a mentor and a friend. The two have known each other for about 35 years. “I’ve known Coach Brey since I was 13,” Blakeney said. “So we have a very unique relationship. He’s always been there and has been an amazing friend and resource for me and I know he is one phone call away if I need him.”

The Tougher Test Begins

Starting Friday, Notre Dame plays four consecutive home games against teams that won at least 20 games last season — Marshall (Nov. 15), Presbyterian (Nov. 18), Toledo (Nov. 21) and Fairleigh Dickinson (Nov. 26). Challenging his team to play better at home this season than last when it went 11-8 at Purcell Pavilion — the most losses at home since the Irish dropped nine games in 1981-82, Brey said bring it on. “I love the fact that we have a lot of games coming at us,” he said. “We need to keep putting the jerseys back on, and being on the stage and under the lights.