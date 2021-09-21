Bad news Badgers: Why Wisconsin poses threat to No. 12 Notre Dame football

Make no mistake, this is the Jack Coan game.

It’s not often a quarterback leaves a Power Five school and has to start against his former coaches and teammates so early in the first season with his new program. That’s exactly what Coan, Notre Dame’s starter, is tasked with doing against Wisconsin this week at Soldier Field, though.

But just because it’s the Jack Coan game does not mean there isn’t more to it than that. There is. A whole lot more.