To say Florida State showed up when it last traveled to Notre Dame is correct, technically.

The Seminoles were sentient and in the stadium. On the field, though, they were barely present, miserable in every way. They were cold. And they were no match for Notre Dame in a 42-13 loss on Nov. 10, 2018, at that point stuck in a backslide that eventually resulted in head coach Willie Taggart’s dismissal a year later.

Two seasons later, Florida State (1-2, 0-2 ACC) will come to Notre Dame Stadium Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC) having offered little hope of a result too different than the prior one. The December 2019 hiring of former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell produced one Norvell positive COVID-19 test before it produced a win.