Avery Davis Is Finally At Home, And Notre Dame Is Better Because Of It
At this point in his career, Avery Davis may be preconditioned to throw in the disclaimer.
Asked if he has taken practice reps at quarterback in case mass unavailability arises, Davis noted he had not. All his practice time this year has been allocated to wide receiver, his latest and hopefully last position. Enough switches, though, have a way of leaving a lasting impact.
“I’m always prepared,” said Davis, a senior and Notre Dame’s starting slot receiver.
He’s prepared for that move in particular, because he came to Notre Dame as a highly regarded quarterback. But he’s also prepared to change positions on short notice. He has done so five times, in fact, all in his first three years on campus – for an average of 1.67 position switches per season. Nomadism became the theme of his career.
Until now. Davis is finally the owner of a consistently present and impactful role. At a position that has taken time to find itself, Davis has been a refreshing constant.
Quarterback Ian Book is unafraid to look his way. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is willing to call plays for him in important moments. Davis’ 12 catches (for 129 yards) are tied for second among Irish wide receivers. Six have come on third down, a team-high, with all but one producing a first down.
“I feel most comfortable where I’m at now,” Davis said.
