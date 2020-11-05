At this point in his career, Avery Davis may be preconditioned to throw in the disclaimer.

Asked if he has taken practice reps at quarterback in case mass unavailability arises, Davis noted he had not. All his practice time this year has been allocated to wide receiver, his latest and hopefully last position. Enough switches, though, have a way of leaving a lasting impact.

“I’m always prepared,” said Davis, a senior and Notre Dame’s starting slot receiver.