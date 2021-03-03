Notre Dame is the lone ACC member in an unenviable club. The Irish are the only one of the league’s 15 teams that has not played consecutive home conference games this season, a streak that is on the cusp of mercifully ending this week — the final five days of the regular season. They are scheduled to play two opponents they haven’t seen this year, starting with North Carolina State on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ACCN) and ending with first-place Florida State on Saturday.

Juwan Durham and Notre Dame have not played a home game since Feb. 14. (ACC)

“We’ve missed some key ones,” head coach Mike Brey said Monday. “Mainly Clemson [on Feb. 17], because we were playing well. I think we’re the only team [aside from] Wake Forest that has had two three-straight road swings. It has taken its toll, and then you get beat.” Notre Dame last played at Purcell Pavilion on Feb. 14, defeating Miami 71-61. Clemson’s COVID-19 issues called off the Tigers’ visit to South Bend and set up a 16-day stretch without a home game. At that point, the Irish were 9-10 and had won six of their last eight games. They set out on the second three-game conference road swing with hopes of moving to within striking distance of the NCAA Tournament. Halfway through the first game, a Feb. 20 trip to Syracuse, the idea felt buyable. The Irish put up 46 points in the opening 20 minutes. Sometime in that second half, though, something jerked the steering wheel and turned the season 180 degrees.

The Irish (9-13, 6-10 ACC) lost that game, 75-67, and blew a 20-point lead. They have not led in the 80 minutes since. They return home bruised, beaten and way off the tournament radar after a 94-90 loss at last-place Boston College on Saturday. A game that three weeks ago looked like it might pit a surging Notre Dame unit and sinking Wolfpack team without its leading scorer against each other has flipped in narrative. North Carolina State (12-9, 8-8) has won four straight games, including a 68-61 victory at then-No. 15 Virginia on Feb. 24. It’s likely too little, too late for the NCAA Tournament, but there’s a different vibe that’s detectable even on film. “They have a spirit,” Brey said. “When you get a couple under your belt, you have a spirit, a belief, a confident about you. When you haven’t won, you’re searching for that.”

North Carolina State (12-9, 8-8 ACC) at Notre Dame (9-13, 6-10)