Assessing Notre Dame Football Will LB Situation After Marist Liufau Injury

Brain Kelly issued a tough comparison on Monday. The 12th-year Notre Dame head coach said the lower-leg injury junior linebacker Marist Liufau suffered in practice last week was similar to what former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver and current Miami Dolphin Jaylen Waddle endured last year on the opening kickoff against Tennessee. Waddle broke his ankle on the play. Kelly confirmed Liufau broke his ankle as well. He had successful surgery on Monday. “It was a break and a dislocation,” Kelly said, “so it was a fairly significant injury.”

While Waddle came back and played in the College Football Playoff a few months later, Kelly said Liufau is out for the season. The Fighting Irish have lost their projected starter at will linebacker without having played a single snap this season. So what now? It’s JD Bertrand time. The sophomore junior an impressive fall camp. He shot up the depth chart and took reps with the second team at multiple linebacker positions. Notre Dame’s team-issued depth chart from Monday showed Bertrand ahead of junior Shayne Simon, who rotated in and out with Liufau for most of last season. No “or” between the two’s names. Bertrand at the top as the starter. That's that. “His production,” Kelly said when asked why Bertrand earned the nod as the new first-team will linebacker. “Outstanding production. Tough, smart, assignment correct, athletic — he has all the tools to play at a high level at that position. We lose a very versatile player in Marist, there’s no doubt about it, but JD Bertrand is an outstanding football player as well.”

Notre Dame senior linebacker Shayne Simon is listed as the No. 2 will linebacker on Notre Dame's depth chart. (Chad Weaver)