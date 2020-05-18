News More News
Ask Lou, Notre Dame Mailbag: Part 3

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
IrishNaples: How friendly is the academic side of the university? Do we often have to turn away kids who would want to play for us?


SJB75: Tony Rice was a Prop 48 kid who did not qualify academically to Notre Dame, and was forced to sit out a year. Then Tony graduated in four years. Would you like to see Brian Kelly allowed 1-2 academic exceptions a year to kids who parallel Rice’s academic shortcomings, whom are vetted and deemed worthy of taking a chance on, a la Rice?


These inquiries somewhat go together.

Yes, IrishNaples, it’s no secret this is true. However, a very essential component to this is when you “want to play for us,” it is a two-way street. The university will provide the tutorial services and assistance to aid your process to graduate — but you have to want to do the work too and not just skate by. So many like to use Rice as an example — as SJB75 — does, so let me provide some background.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tony Rice
Tony Rice has become a popular example of why Notre Dame from long ago and today are different. But is that really the case? (Fighting Irish Media)

First, 1986 was the first year the Prop 48 in the NCAA came into effect, so it was heavily publicized that anyone with less than a 700 SAT cannot be eligible as a freshman. Rice, linebacker John Foley (that year's USA Today Defensive Player of the Year) and 6-9 basketball player Keith Robinson all had to sit out their freshmen seasons at Notre Dame — and it became a huge publicity issue about how Notre Dame was lowering its standards to accommodate Lou Holtz. (They didn’t talk about dropping it for Digger Phelps with Robinson).

