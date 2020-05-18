IrishNaples: How friendly is the academic side of the university? Do we often have to turn away kids who would want to play for us?





SJB75: Tony Rice was a Prop 48 kid who did not qualify academically to Notre Dame, and was forced to sit out a year. Then Tony graduated in four years. Would you like to see Brian Kelly allowed 1-2 academic exceptions a year to kids who parallel Rice’s academic shortcomings, whom are vetted and deemed worthy of taking a chance on, a la Rice?





These inquiries somewhat go together.

Yes, IrishNaples, it’s no secret this is true. However, a very essential component to this is when you “want to play for us,” it is a two-way street. The university will provide the tutorial services and assistance to aid your process to graduate — but you have to want to do the work too and not just skate by. So many like to use Rice as an example — as SJB75 — does, so let me provide some background.